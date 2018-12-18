A new checkpoint on Morice Lake Forest Service Road went up Dec. 17, the day an injunction against the Unist’ot’en camp to allow Coastal GasLink access went into effect. Facebook photo

Gitdumden checkpoint blocks access to Unist’ot’en camp

Wet’suwet’en clan members say Morice Lake Forest Service Rd checkpoint in effect until further notice.

Another obstacle went up Monday for any LNG pipeline workers wanting to get to territory west of the Morice River.

A new checkpoint by members of the Gitdumden clan is now up at the 44 km mark on Morice Lake Forest Service Road south of Houston.

Clan members set it up the day an injunction against the Unist’ot’en camp blockade to allow Coastal GasLink access went into effect.

A media release said the house chiefs of all five Wet’suwet’en clans agreed to assert control of the Gitdumden territory that borders the Unist’ot’en , or Dark House from the Gil-seyhu clan, land.

It said that the checkpoint, “will follow a free, prior, and informed consent protocol whereby anyone seeking access to Gitdumden territory will be required to present themselves, respectfully, to spokespeople at the site. The checkpoint will remain in effect until further notice.”

The release said that this checkpoint is the hereditary chiefs reaffirming, “their stance on oil and gas export pipelines in Wet’suwet’en Yintah (traditional lands)”, described as covering 22,000 square kilometres.

“The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have not made any agreement with the Canadian or British Columbian governments to surrender or permit access to Wet’suwet’en lands for any pipeline corridors or construction activities,” read the release.

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink gets interim injunction against Unist’ot’en

The same day the checkpoint went up, supporters of the camp occupied MLA offices in B.C., which according to a release from the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) included Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman, and Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training Melanie Mark — the first First Nations woman elected to the legislature.

The UBCIC said it delivered a letter to the MLAs that read the following:

“The injunction and enforcement order ignores the jurisdiction and authority of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and feast system of governance. Supreme Court of Canada decisions, such as Delgamuukw-Gisday’wa and Tsilhqot’in, recognize that Aboriginal title includes the right to use, manage, possess land, and to decide how the land will be used.”

 

MLA offices in B.C. are occupied by Unist’ot’en supporters Monday, Dec. 17, the day an injunction against the Unist’ot’en camp to allow Coastal GasLink access went into effect. Facebook photo

Previous story
Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list
Next story
FortisBC says you can return to normal gas use following pipeline fire

Just Posted

After several storms, Haida Gwaii looks set for Christmas calm

The coast is finally clear and the ferries underway. After a major… Continue reading

Gitdumden checkpoint blocks access to Unist’ot’en camp

Wet’suwet’en clan members say Morice Lake Forest Service Rd checkpoint in effect until further notice.

Tlellagraph: No power, no problem

By Janet Rigg I’ve been out with a concussion for the past… Continue reading

Rainbow Wharf closed to industry, pending repairs

It’s still good for watching sunsets, but for now Port Clements really… Continue reading

On the Wing: Of treaties, feathers and shorebirds

By Margo Hearne It’s a blustery morning. The Green-winged Teal, which returned… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

FortisBC says you can return to normal gas use following pipeline fire

Utility says increased pipeline capacity, warmer weather have allowed supply to reach normal levels

CSIS collected info on peaceful groups, but only in pursuit of threats: watchdog

Security Intelligence Review Committee says fears unjustified after reviewing evidence, testimony

Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the World Economic Forum’s list

VIDEO: Tornado rips through city west of Seattle

Reports indicate five to seven homes damaged in Port Orchard, Wash.

Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann’s trial pushed back from January to May 2019

Privacy watchdog says legal cannabis buyers should use cash, not credit

Some countries could bar entry to individuals if they know they have purchased cannabis

‘A start:’ Alberta critical of Ottawa’s $1.6B package for ailing energy sector

A further $150 million is to be used for clean growth and infrastructure projects

New B.C. Lions coach DeVone Claybrooks adds eight to coaching staff

DeVone Claybrooks has filled out his staff for the 2019 season

Most Read