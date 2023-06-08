Give Hope Wings fundraiser cleared for takeoff at B.C. regional airports

Steve Drinkwater is the expedition captain for the western expedition of the sixth annual Give Hope Wings fundraising campaign. (Hope Air/Special to The News)

The sixth annual Give Hope Wings campaign is hoping for some sky-high fundraising this week as it kicks off the western expedition of its fundraising on Saturday in Pitt Meadows.

This volunteer-led fundraiser collects money for Hope Air, which is a national charitable service that provides free travel to Canadians that require vital medical care in facilities that are far from home.

The Pitt Meadows Regional Airport stop marks the beginning of the western expedition, which will take the participating pilots all over B.C. and into western Alberta.

The western expedition is one of three separate legs of this year’s fundraising campaign, which has a goal of collecting $600,000 in total.

This money will go to individuals that are in desperate need of healthcare, explained Give Hope Wings expedition captain Doug McNair.

“For those in need, Hope Air can help cover travel and other expenses beyond what their provincial plans pay for,” said McNair. “Raising awareness and funds for Hope Air is rewarding as it is a worthy cause.”

Christine Stolte, senior digital marketing coordinator for Hope Air, said that two pilots will be kicking off the western expedition in Pitt Meadows, and will then spend the next eight days travelling across the province until the expedition ends on June 18.

“[The Pitt Meadows stop] is an opportunity for the community to rally in support of Hope Air patients, connect with the patients who know the impact of Hope Air’s support, and meet the pilots participating in this trailblazing expedition,” said Stolte.

Since the very first Give Hope Wings campaign, more than $1.8 million has been raised, providing travel arrangements for 5,145 Canadians.

With the first expedition already completed in eastern Canada, and two more expeditions to follow, the $600,000 goal is already more than half completed, with nearly $400,000 raised so far.

The Give Hope Wings campaign will be stopping at Pitt Meadows Airport on Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

