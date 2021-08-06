BC Ferries’ Swartz Bay terminal north of Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries’ Swartz Bay terminal north of Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Global mariner shortage hampers BC Ferries’ bid to hire more than 100

Corporation cancelled two sailings, replaced another this week amid staffing concerns

BC Ferries is actively seeking more than 100 new staff while suffering the impacts of a global shortage of experienced mariners.

“We are actively recruiting for approximately 60 officer and 50 other key positions to create even greater redundancy in the system. Unfortunately, the global shortage means qualified mariners are very difficult to find,” said Mark Collins, president and CEO.

RELATED: Staffing issues cancel 2 ferries between Victoria and Vancouver

The corporation cancelled two evening trips between Victoria and Vancouver on Aug. 4 as three ships officers were off sick. BC Ferries moves crew to different locations as required. In this case, the three remaining officers were at the same location, making it challenging to find enough replacements on short notice, Collins explained in a statement.

On Friday, a round-trip sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on the same ferry was also cancelled because of staffing. In that case, the Coastal Celebration replaced the Queen of New Westminster.

“Our safety is important to us, and we require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” BC Ferries said in a statement at the time.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries apologizes after ferry-goers stranded waiting for non-existent sailing

READ ALSO: Sidney hotels struggle to fill job openings

For more news delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesEmploymentTransportation

Previous story
Monte Lake Store burns in White Rock Lake wildfire: Electoral Area chair
Next story
Which BC brewery do you think offers the best overall experience?

Just Posted

Vessels congregate in the Prince Rupert Harbour for the memorial of tugboat captain Troy Pearson. Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach said on July 31, marine and tugboat workers need tougher safety regulations so they can return home safely at the end of each shift. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
MP Bachrach raises marine safety regulation issues

Nathan Legault associate pastor of Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church was fired July 24, following an investigation into online activities with underage girls. (Photo: N. Legault Facebook)
Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church associate pastor fired following investigation into online activities with underage girls

A row of roses at adorning the promenade at Rotary Waterfront Park in Prince Rupert wait to be cascaded into the water in memory of tugboat captain Troy Pearson, at his harbour memorial service on July 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A row of roses and a circle of boats mark tugboat captain’s memorial

A memorial service planned for July 31, in remembrance of Prince Rupert tug boat captain Troy Pearson who lost his life on Feb. 11 along with Charley Cragg in the sinking of the Ingenika, will hopefully raise the attention of the Canadian Coast Guard, Worksafe BC and the RCMP stated widow Judy Carlick-Pearson. (Photo: supplied)
Memorial event planned for Prince Rupert captain who died in Kitimat tugboat incident