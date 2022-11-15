Global Ports Holding to take over cruise terminal operations in Prince Rupert

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)

Northland Cruise Terminal will be under new management starting in 2023 after a new ten-year agreement between the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) and Global Ports Holding Plc. (GPH) has been entered into, the PRPA announced on Nov. 14.

Global Ports Holding is the world’s largest independent cruise port operator, with 26 ports in 14 countries currently under its management.

The terminal operating agreement (TOA) will cover the terminal functions management, including overseeing the local integrated passenger shore excursion program, managing the cruise schedule and the relationships with cruise lines calling on the city while attracting additional lines for future expansion, and ensuring cruise passenger services meet the highest standards of quality.

The PRPA anticipates the commitment will propel Prince Rupert into developing as a chosen and preferred cruise destination during West Canadian growth into the Alaskan cruise market.

“GPH has the expertise to elevate cruise tourism in the area to meet Prince Rupert’s vision of growing a thriving cruise sector as a world-class destination, with significant economic benefits for the local community and surrounding region,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CAO of PRPA, said.

More than 696,000 cruise ship passengers have contributed a direct economic impact of $53.5 million to the local community and economy since 2004, with the highest passenger population of more than 100,000 visiting Prince Rupert in 2006.

In 2022 the north coast city welcomed 40,998 cruise ship visitors who left a $3.5 million beneficial stamp on local business and economy.

Stevenson said the decade-long agreement signifies the wealth of opportunity in the Alsakan cruise market and will serve the coastal city with future growth.

“Prince Rupert’s value proposition to cruise visitors is a strong one – a natural port of call on an Alaskan itinerary, a rich and diverse cultural history, and spectacular north coast scenery as a backdrop,” he said.

“With a global network of award-winning ports and terminals, GPH has an established track record in destination development and cruise port operations. Prince Rupert is the first port in North America in the company’s portfolio and its first foray into the Alaskan market,” PRPA stated in a press release.

Mike Maura Jr, regional director – Americas, GPH, said Prince Rupert has a realistic path to seeing weekly cruise calls and up to 250,000 passengers annually.

“With its strategic location within the Alaskan cruise theatre, its rich Ts’msyen culture and history, and its breathtaking landscapes, the Port of Prince Rupert has immense potential to meet the rising demand from the cruise industry and accommodate the increasing volume and size of cruise ships,” he said.

The PRPA outlined the unique position of GPH to its transfer best practices to the future Prince Rupert operations.

This will focus on operational excellence and exceptional shore-excursion development.

“Building on the company’s strong global reputation for cruise destination development, it will bring considerable demonstrated experience in the areas of business-to-business tourism marketing and the ability to leverage its existing vast network of cruise industry relationships, making it an ideal strategic partner for cruise tourism growth in northern B.C.” the port statements reads.

