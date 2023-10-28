A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Tristan Seeger’s family after the 15-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Tristan Seeger’s family after the 15-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna. (GoFundMe)

GoFundMe set up for family of teen fatally struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The money will go towards his celebration of life, a commemorative bench, and family counselling

A GoFundMe has been set for the family of 15-year-old Tristan Seeger.

Seeger was struck by a vehicle in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood on Saturday, Oct. 21. He succumbed to his injures the next day.

Set up by Tamara Walsh, a friend of the Seeger family, the goal is to raise $20,000 for Tristan’s celebration of life, to purchase a commemorative bench, pay for family counselling, and any additional costs connected to the loss in their family.

“We want this family to be able to focus on grieving, healing and finding peace and comfort, in the days, weeks, and months to come,” the GoFundMe reads. “We thank every person who is able to donate to help the Seeger family.”

Seeger’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Kelowna RCMP. Two people were arrested in relation to his death but released from custody as the investigation continues.

People can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tristan-seeger-smeegs

READ MORE: 2 arrested in connection with Kelowna teen’s homicide

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘No retribution’ says mom of teen fatally run over by vehicle in Kelowna

Breaking NewsKelownaStudents

Previous story
VIDEO: Fiery display of fireworks after truck incident near Hope
Next story
Location, location, location: 3 former Hells Angels clubhouses heading for sale

Just Posted

Members of the Gitxaala Nation, including Chief Councillor Linda Innes, front right, march to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. The refusal of Justice Alan Ross to enforce UNDRIP laws is one of the decisions the First Nations is appealing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Gitxaała First Nation appeals Supreme Court decision on mining permits

That’s Terrace resident Gladys Radek, left, with Charity West, Cameron West and Gary West. All three are on a murdered and missing Indigenous peoples awareness walk from Prince Rupert to Prince George. On the far right is Birgitte Bartlett from Terrace. (Staff photo)
Walk raises awareness for murdered and missing Indigenous peoples

54-40 lead singer and founding member Neil Osborne (front) and Dave Genn (lead Guitar) perform Oct. 20 at the Lester Centre. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
This west coast band can still rock any house

Fall is the perfect time to check that your bat box is well-attached, water-tight and clean, ready to offer a safe roosting site for bats in spring. Photo by Habitat Acquisition Trust
Don’t fear, revere the bats this Halloween