Golden man dead following fatal collision in Rogers Pass, investigation ongoing

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 on May 23

A fatal collision in Rogers Pass between Revelstoke and Golden on Tuesday (May 23) closed Highway 1 for several hours.

According to the Golden RCMP, the two-vehicle collision happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. when a red Jeep Cherokee, traveling east, misread a right-hand bend in the road, crossing the centre line into oncoming traffic. The Jeep collided with an on-coming westbound pick-up truck.

The driver of the Jeep, a 44-year-old Golden resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant inside the Jeep at the time of the crash. The driver of the pick-up truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Golden police and the BC Highway Patrol responded to the incident, and Highway 1 was subsequently closed for four hours.

“The RCMP appreciates the public’s patience while the highway was closed for several hours,” said the Golden RCMP in a press release.

An investigation by the RCMP is ongoing.

