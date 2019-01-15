Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

The cat was abandoned and left to die at the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill, the BC SPCA says

Gloria, a short-haired white cat, was found in a Prince George landfill. She is now in BC SPCA care. (BC SPCA handout)

The BC SPCA says a short-haired white cat is recovering in its care after being discovered in a Prince George landfill by a Good Samaritan.

The animal welfare organization said in a news release Tuesday that the cat was abandoned and left to die at the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill. But the cat was rescued last week, after a man happened to hear “a loud mewing among the heaps of garbage,” only to discover the short-haired white cat inside a locked carrier.

The man rushed the cat to the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo Branch.

“It is appalling that someone would throw a beautiful and loving animal out like a piece of garbage,” said Alex Schare, manager of animal centre services for the North Cariboo SPCA.

Meet Gloria, a cat the @BC_SPCA estimates to be ~ 3 years old. She was found last week by a Good Samaritan who heard meows from the heaps of garbage at a #PrinceGeorge landfill. More to come @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/pFDxg4O8eb — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) January 15, 2019

“The crate was filled with frozen urine and the poor cat was very cold, skinny and infested with fleas. There is no doubt she would have died if she had been left there much longer, trapped inside the cage.”

Staff, who estimate the cat is three years old, have named her Gloria, after 70s ‘I will survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor.

She is being treated for fleas and is building up her weight.

“There is no doubt that our furry little Gloria is a survivor. She is very friendly and is going to make someone a wonderful pet,” said Schare.

Once the mandatory stray-hold period is up, Gloria will be spayed and put up for adoption.

