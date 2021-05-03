Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)

Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

B.C.’s COVID-19 registration system is catching up with the fast-changing rollout of three different vaccines, and some people who got their first shot at a pharmacy may have received an invitation to book for another one.

Don’t try for a different vaccine, says ImmunizeBC, the province’s information service for vaccine programs including traditional children’s shots and seasonal influenza as well as COVID-19.

“If you have been vaccinated for COVID-19 already, you will not be able to get a different one,” ImmunizeBC says. “In addition, a second COVID-19 vaccine from a different manufacturer is not a recommended way to increase protection.”

B.C.’s age-based vaccination program uses Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and as of May 3 is booking appointments for people born in 1967 or earlier. The age-based program is accelerating as more supplies arrive in Canada, with registered B.C. residents age 50 and up to be invited to book by the end of the week.

As the online registration and booking system was being extended province-wide, B.C. supplied more than 600 pharmacies with the more portable, fridge-stable AstraZeneca vaccine, which was initially restricted to people aged 55 to 65. Now AstraZeneca is being administered to people aged 40 and up in hot spot regions, and to some high-risk occupations as supplies allow.

RELATED: Canada to receive 2 million doses of Pfizer this week

RELATED: MLA isolating in B.C. hot spot city of Dawson Creek

Health Minister Adrian Dix has warned that records of pharmacy-delivered vaccinations take time to be included in the province-wide database. His advice, echoed by Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is to get the first vaccine that’s offered to you and wait for instructions for a second dose.

Dix has emphasized that everyone aged 18 and up should register, and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the latest schedule for increased vaccine deliveries means every adult should be offered a vaccine by the middle of June.

The latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada show that one dose of any of Canada’s widely used vaccines protects against infection, with fewer than two per cent of new positive tests identified in people who have had a shot and two weeks to develop resistance.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study co-author says planned C-sections may be less risky for some moms and babies
Next story
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Just Posted

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be offered to adults 30+, NACI says

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews
Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

Then-B.C. Education Minister Mike Bernier pauses while answering questions during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. Bernier, a Liberal legislator in British Columbia, says he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberal legislator Mike Bernier says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

He says he was not infectious when he was at the legislature between April 19 and 22

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Val Napoleon, who earned her own law degree after becoming a grandmother, is instrumental in supporting the resurgence of Indigenous legal order in Canada. (UVic photo services)
Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says B.C. university professor

‘We don’t have to argue that Indigenous people have law anymore’

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

Most Read