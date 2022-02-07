Rising flood waters are seen surrounding barns in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A recovery package is expected to be announced today for British Columbia’s agriculture industry after devastating floods last November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Rising flood waters are seen surrounding barns in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. A recovery package is expected to be announced today for British Columbia’s agriculture industry after devastating floods last November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Governments to announce recovery plan for B.C. agriculture industry after floods

Announcement billed as the largest recovery program for the sector in the province’s history

A recovery package is expected to be announced today for British Columbia’s agriculture industry after devastating floods last November.

The B.C. and federal agriculture ministers were scheduled to make an announcement, billing it as the largest recovery program for the sector in the province’s history.

Record rains combined with overflowing rivers in mid-November swamped farmland in several areas of southern B.C. and Vancouver Island.

In the Sumas Prairie, a prime agricultural area in Abbotsford, water flooded barns, fields and homes.

Thousands of animals were killed, most of them chickens and hogs, whose owners couldn’t rescue them before the water moved in.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has said the storms were the most costly severe weather event in B.C.’s history with an insured value loss of about $450 million, although that doesn’t factor in the damage to several highways and other infrastructure, or the cost to those who were uninsured.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Princeton flood donations released in massive giveaway

Agriculture

Previous story
Veterans Affairs poised to lose hundreds of staff hired to deal with claims backlog
Next story
Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release

Just Posted

Ira Shaw recovers in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Jan. 20 after having portions of his toes amputated from frostbite. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man has frostbitten toes amputated after being kicked out of homeless shelter

Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail will not pursue contempt case related to 2020 rail blockade in B.C.

Mayor Lee Brain accepts an $800,000 cheque from Stefan Woloszyn, CityWest CEO, outside CityWest’s office in Prince Rupert.
City of Prince Rupert receives $800,000 payment from CityWest

Troy Donovan Edinger-Moody is currently wanted for a break and enter and failing to comply with a release order. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted: Troy Edinger-Moody