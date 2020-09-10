Grants awarded to 12 northern B.C. salmon conservation projects

The Pacific Salmon Foundation is giving $162,500 worth of grants through the Community Salmon Program to 12 grass-roots salmon conservation and habitat restoration projects. (File photo)

Twelve salmon conservation projects in the north will share in a round of grants from the Pacific Salmon Foundation valued at $162,500 through the Community Salmon Program (CSP).

The funding is earmarked for a number of uses, including stock assessment, the purchase of water temperature data loggers, identifying restoration priorities in the Lower Skeena watershed, clearing salmon passage obstructions near Smithers, carrying out habitat rehabilitation, and expanding education and outreach opportunities in at the community level.

READ MORE: Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

CSP grants support projects across B.C. and the Yukon with a focus on habitat stewardship, salmon enhancement, science and education. It is funded primarily from sales of the federal government’s $6 Salmon Conservation Stamp, purchased annually by saltwater anglers who participate in the public fishery. Proceeds are returned to the province through the Pacific Salmon Foundation, generating nearly $1.5 million for community grants annually.

The Province of British Columbia also contributed funds to the CSP as part of a $5 million grant, through 2023 to address the immediate and ongoing needs of Pacific salmon and their habitats.

Community Salmon Program projects:

Bella Bella, Heiltsuk Integrated Resource Management Department, Stock Assessment

Bella Coola, Nuxalk Nation, Stock Assessment

Burns Lake, Lake Babine Nation, Education and Outreach

Hazleton, Gitksan Watershed Authorities, Habitat Rehabilitation

Houston, A Rocha Canada, Education and Outreach

Kitwanga, Gitanyow Fisheries Authority, Stock Assessment

Klemtu, Kitasoo/Xai’xais Stewardship Authority, two Stock Assessment projects

Prince Rupert, North Coast Skeena First Nations Stewardship Society, Habitat Assessment & Prince Rupert Salmonid Enhancement Society, Education and Outreach

Smithers, Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club, Habitat Rehabilitation

Terrace, Lakelse Watershed Stewards Society, Stock Assessment

The total value of the projects, which includes community fundraising, contributions and volunteer time, is $1,736,041.

READ MORE: NW salmon conservation projects picked for funding grant