Greenbelt Microgreens recall in B.C., Alberta, due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall warning for numerous salad-type greens produced by Ontario-based Greenbelt Microgreens.

The agency says the greens were distributed in Alberta and British Columbia and may be contaminated with Listeria.

There have been no illnesses linked to the microgreens.

A release from the agency says Greenbelt Microgreens triggered the recall and an investigation is underway.

Nineteen types of microgreens, sold in packages from 75 grams to 454 grams are included in the recall.

Products range from argula, broccoli, pea shoots, sunflower and wheatgrass microgreens to various mixes, all sold under the Greenbelt Microgreens brand.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria contamination can can cause fever and diarrhea similar to other food borne illnesses, but it is especially dangerous for pregnant women and can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth or complications for the newborn.

