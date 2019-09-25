Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office looking for tips into investigation

The Conservation Officer Service in Terrace has launched an investigation after a grizzly bear was found killed 15-kilometres outside of Terrace.

Conservation officers believe the young bear was shot multiple times and left near Chimdemash Loop Road and the Skeena River sometime between Sept. 17 – 20. The body was found on Sept. 20.

“It was found on the edge of the river by an angler, and so we’re asking the public if they have any leads or tips that may help us out,” says conservation officer Michael Geuze. So far, he says their office has received a few tips.

In August 2017, the province announced it would end trophy hunting of grizzly bears and stop all hunting of grizzly bears throughout B.C.

READ MORE: Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

About 250 grizzlies are killed annually by hunters in B.C., according to a provincial estimate when the ban was first introduced. There are approximately 15,000 grizzly bears left in the province.

“There’s no hunting season for grizzlies.”

The maximum penalty for shooting a grizzly bear is a fine of $100,000 and one year in jail if convicted, Geuze says.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Conservation officers believe the young bear was shot multiple times and left near Chimdemash Loop Road and the Skeena River. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
B.C.’s auditor general to resign for ‘personal reasons’

Just Posted

Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office looking for tips into investigation

Family seeks assistance for former Masset resident Les Jensen

Jensen is recovering after being struck with rare autoimmune disease

Memorandum of Understanding to be signed in Old Massett

Creation of jobs will be the focus of the signing

Robert Davidson the focus of new documentary

Haida Modern set to premiere at Vancouver International Film Festival next month

Haida Gwaii sportfishing lodges set to shut down

Tourism company wants to enact experiences more in line with Haida values

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Most Read