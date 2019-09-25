Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

The Conservation Officer Service in Terrace has launched an investigation after a grizzly bear was found killed 15-kilometres outside of Terrace.

Conservation officers believe the young bear was shot multiple times and left near Chimdemash Loop Road and the Skeena River sometime between Sept. 17 – 20. The body was found on Sept. 20.

“It was found on the edge of the river by an angler, and so we’re asking the public if they have any leads or tips that may help us out,” says conservation officer Michael Geuze. So far, he says their office has received a few tips.

In August 2017, the province announced it would end trophy hunting of grizzly bears and stop all hunting of grizzly bears throughout B.C.

About 250 grizzlies are killed annually by hunters in B.C., according to a provincial estimate when the ban was first introduced. There are approximately 15,000 grizzly bears left in the province.

“There’s no hunting season for grizzlies.”

The maximum penalty for shooting a grizzly bear is a fine of $100,000 and one year in jail if convicted, Geuze says.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.



