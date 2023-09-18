Grizzly bears in Quesnel subdivision cause concern, debate

This grizzly came right into suburban Quesnel pursuing food, eating from this tree on Moffat Street. (Photo by Julie Dorge Photography)This grizzly came right into suburban Quesnel pursuing food, eating from this tree on Moffat Street. (Photo by Julie Dorge Photography)
Bears are prowling neighbourhoods all over Quesnel in higher numbers than usual, due to many forest factors this year, but it was still concerning and rare to see this grizzly on Moffat Street. (Photo by Julie Dorge Photography)Bears are prowling neighbourhoods all over Quesnel in higher numbers than usual, due to many forest factors this year, but it was still concerning and rare to see this grizzly on Moffat Street. (Photo by Julie Dorge Photography)
The Johnston Subdivision was the Saturday hangout for this grizzly inside Quesnel, well off its usual food trail. (Photo by Julie Dorge Photography)The Johnston Subdivision was the Saturday hangout for this grizzly inside Quesnel, well off its usual food trail. (Photo by Julie Dorge Photography)

Grizzly sightings in the residential areas of Quesnel have raised safety concerns among residents.

A grizzly (perhaps two) was seen by many residents who watched it wander around and pick at food sources throughout the Johnston Subdivision over the weekend (Sept 16-17).

Julie Dorge of Julie Dorge Photography happened to be one of the people who set eyes on the brown beast, which she described as looking “hungry and skittish” as it prowled the neighbourhood. She snapped a number of photos, but from the safety of a vehicle and long lens.

“It definitely did not have the vibe of a black bear,” she told The Observer.

The gallery of photos also revealed a point many commented on: this grizzly is skinny. That adds another element of concern for human safety when it is so deeply embedded in the urban areas of town.

The sightings led to many discussions on social media on the cause of the bears being in town, and whether the animal would, or should, be euthanized.

A wave of black bears already came in large numbers not just to this city, but all over the north. The leading theories on why such an influx occurred are wildfires pushing them out of usual habitat, plus drought and other environmental conditions cutting down their usual food sources.

The summer had revealed three prior sightings of a grizzly inside Quesnel city limits, according to the C.O. Service, and on Sept. 16 this latest was added to the list.

Black Press has reached out to the Conservation Officer Service for more information.

