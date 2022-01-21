Pokémon GO is an augmented-reality smartphone game. (File photo)

Pokémon GO is an augmented-reality smartphone game. (File photo)

Group of ‘aggressive’ men corner young woman, friend playing Pokémon GO in Shuswap

Chase RCMP said the men accused the friends of criminal activity

Police say a pair of Chase residents, while out catching Pokémon, also caught the attention of a some “aggressive adult men.”

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 Chase RCMP received a call from a “frightened young woman.” Kennedy said the caller and her friend were playing the game Pokémon GO (a game in which you use a mobile device to detect and capture virtual Pokémon characters) in a parking lot, when they were surrounded by a group of men who accused them of being involved in criminal activity.

After confronting the woman and her friend, the men reportedly departed in two trucks, one black and the other white. The women hurried home, uninjured but “understandably quite shaken,” said Kennedy.

Police conducted patrols but were unable to find the vehicles the men left in.

Read more: UPDATE: Employee at auto-wrecking business in Chase believes fire deliberately set

Read more: Sicamous development corporation asks residents what businesses the community needs

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMP

Previous story
B.C. flood victims eligible for support navigating recovery funding beginning Feb. 1
Next story
B.C. spot prawn harvesters relieved at federal thaw on flash-freeze tubbing

Just Posted

Northern Health has expanded clinic hours at the Dze L K’ant Community Hall as new COVID cases surge in B.C. (Deb Meissner photo)
Northern Health specific COVID restrictions lifted

Route of the proposed Pacific Trail Pipeline. (BC Environmental Assessment Office)
Enbridge purchases Pacific Trail Pipeline from Chevron/Woodside

Hundreds of B.C. fish harvesters have received EI rejection letters for the 2021 claims after the federal government relaxed qualifications, leaving Prince Rupert unemployment advocates inundated with concerned calls, Paul Lagace of PRUAC said on Jan. 21. Fishers in June 2021 unloading catch in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hundreds denied fishing benefits in a move called unfair

Police found a large cache of firearms and other weapons after executing a search warrant during the investigation of a firearm incident at a New Hazelton residence. (RCMP photo)
New Hazelton RCMP seize guns, drugs, stolen property following firearm incident