Grouse Mountain’s resident bears, Coola and Grinder, wake up from hibernation

The two grizzlies have been living on Grouse Mountain for 18 years.

Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzly bears, Grinder and Coola, have just emerged from their very long winter nap after after 128 days of hibernation.

Regarded as two of the most popular residents at the Peak of Vancouver, the now 18 year old Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola originally came to Grouse Mountain’s Refuge for Endangered Wildlife in 2001 when they were rescued after being orphaned during separate incidents in Bella Coola and Invermere.

The two grizzlies have been living on Grouse Mountain for 18 years. Each bear has its own story of how they were found as small orphan cubs. Grinder was found in Invermere, BC, where he was wandering alone on a logging road, dehydrated, thin, weak and weighing only 4.5 kg. His mother was never found, so he was taken to live in a new, safe environment on Grouse Mountain.

Similarly, Coola was found orphaned on a highway near Bella Coola, BC. His mother had been killed by a truck and, of her three cubs, Coola was the only one to survive.

The grizzlies will now explore their hibernation habitat as the team with the Refuge for Endangered Wildlife prepares their full 5.5 acre summer habitat.

Previous story
China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George
Next story
RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Just Posted

Grouse Mountain’s resident bears, Coola and Grinder, wake up from hibernation

The two grizzlies have been living on Grouse Mountain for 18 years.

Tlell Sun Run keeps it cool

More than 50 runners on Haida Gwaii took part in the annual 5K or 10K event

Haida Health Fair in pictures

The annual event was held at the Old Masset community hall on April 4

Likhts’amisyu clan vows to build new blockade

Conflict continues between pipeline company and Wet’suwet’en

Marine Ecologists at work to protect kelp forests in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve

Sea urchins are being culled by ecologists to preserve the B.C coastal region off Haida Gwaii

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Public asked to be aware of scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency

Scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees continue to contact Canadians

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. epilepsy patient ends sit-in, awaits answers

Tavia Marlatt and her mother, Renee, met with Fraser Health officials on Friday, April 5.

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

Most Read