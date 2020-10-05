Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

The man accused of murdering four people in Penticton last year is expected to plead guilty to all charges later this month.

John Brittain’s lawyer announced his intention to enter the guilty pleas in a Kelowna courtroom on what was meant to be the first day of a month-long trial on Monday, Oct. 5.

The 69-year-old retired engineer is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019. While a motive was not shared in court on Monday, all four victims were neighbours of Brittain’s ex-wife.

Family members of the victims were present at the brief hearing but none commented on the matter.

Brittain is expected to enter the pleas on Oct. 14, which will be immediately followed by a two-day sentencing hearing.

READ MORE: Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

READ MORE: One year later after the tragic shooting spree in Penticton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quadruple murder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greens slam other parties for refusing to show ‘leader’s courtesy’ to Annamie Paul
Next story
BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Just Posted

Flights to resume to Haida Gwaii

Pacific Coastal Air will reinstate flights to Masset

Environmental Assessment Office disputes Wet’suwet’en interpretation of legislation as Supreme Court hearing continues

The Office of the Wet’suwet’en is trying to stop Coastal GasLink’s certificate from being extended

Ecosocialist Party pulls all candidates from the provincial election

Green Party yet to announce a candidate for North Coast riding

Petrochemical company, West Coast Olefins, looking to build plant near Kitimat

Plans are in the conceptual stages currently and they are speaking with local stakeholders

B.C. Supreme Court hears petition for judicial review of Coastal GasLink certificate

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office granted Coastal GasLink an extension last October

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

NDP to decide on bridge or tunnel by the end of 2020

Most Read