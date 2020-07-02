Heated springs in Gwaii Haanas are pictured in this submitted photo. On Thursday, July 2, 2020, the Gwaii Trust Society advertised its new Haida Gwaii Staycation Grant. (Scott Munn/Gwaii Haanas photo)

Gwaii Trust Society creates ‘Staycation Grant’ for Haida Gwaii residents

Residents may apply for up to $250 to explore adventure opportunities in their own backyard

Considering going on “holistay” this summer to relax and have fun while staying safe? The Gwaii Trust Society has created a new Staycation Grant of up to $250 to help Haida Gwaii residents explore adventure opportunities in their own backyard.

On July 2 the trust advertised the new grant, which provides up to $250 toward booking fees at locally-owned tourism businesses, including fishing charters, tour operators, gear rental businesses and accommodation providers.

The grant is open to residents who have lived on Haida Gwaii for the past 12 consecutive months only, and the money must be spent at a locally-owned and operated tourism business that was in operation prior to March.

Applications must be submitted online at least one day before the staycation.

“The Haida Gwaii Staycation Grant is open until the budget is exhausted or until the board of directors cancels the program,” the grant page says.

For more details, visit the application guide on gwaiitrust.com.

Residents who wish to apply, but do not have access to a computer, may call grant coordinator Pam Hill at 250-559-8104.

