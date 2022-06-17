Haida author Kung Jaadee will be part of an online event to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Month on June 22. (Photo: supplied)

Haida author Kung Jaadee will be part of an online event to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Month on June 22. (Photo: supplied)

Haida author shares stories in celebration of Indigneous Peoples Month

All are welcome at the virtual event June 22

Get cozy and join Haida author Kung Jaadee for an evening of storytelling on June 22.

Hosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library, the hour-long virtual event starting at 6 p.m. is in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Month.

Kung Jaadee will be telling Haida and Squamish stories suitable for all ages.

“We are beyond excited to host this unique and gifted storyteller for what promises to be an enchanting and thoughtful evening,” said Patrick Siebold, Haida Gwaii library branches manager.

“Kung Jaadee’s ability to make her stories meaningful and accessible to people of every age has helped her become one of our country’s preeminent Indigenous storytellers. Because we’re hosting this event virtually, anyone with Internet access can participate. It’s going to be a great night.”

Coming from Old Massett, Kung Jaadee has been performing legends and sharing stories about her people’s history and culture for over 28 years.

She is the author of popular children’s books Raven’s Feast and Gifts from Raven.

To access the zoom link for the reading register at https://virl.bc.ca/event/kung-jaadee-storytelling-event/.

READ MORE: Raven’s Feast invites readers from around the world

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Haida GwaiiIndigenous peoples

Previous story
Toxic drug alert issued for Smithers area
Next story
Flood risk remains elevated as B.C. enters ‘peak freshet’ over coming weeks

Just Posted

Haida author Kung Jaadee will be part of an online event to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Month on June 22. (Photo: supplied)
Haida author shares stories in celebration of Indigneous Peoples Month

Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority issued a toxic drug alert for the Smithers area this morning (June 17).
Toxic drug alert issued for Smithers area

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer. (Rio Tinto photo)
Rio Tinto investigating after Kitimat employee airlifted to hospital in critical condition

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man receives prestigious 2022 Reconciliation Award from Office of Lieutenant Governor