Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert organizations among new development funding recipients

Federal government announced more than 3.2M in funding for northern B.C. projects

Minister Navdeep Bains met with local representatives from Haida Gwaii Community Futures in Masset last year. (Andrew Hudson photo)

The federal government announced new funding on Friday for a number of northern B.C. projects aimed at developing employment and business opportunities in the region.

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, revealed that more than $3.2 million will be directed toward six different projects through Western Economic Diversification Canada and the Innovation and Skills Plan. Together, they are estimated to create at least 152 jobs, provide business development and skills training to at least 639 people and help improve 367 businesses.

A pair of Haida Gwaii organizations were on the list, including the Haida Gwaii Institute in partnership with the University of British Columbia. The partners received $403,525 as they seek to increase post-secondary courses for students and establish a local job match program for graduates.

READ MORE: Port Clements and Masset receive funding for Housing Needs Reports

Haida Gwaii Community Futures received $504,900 in funding for their efforts to deliver business advisory services and training to Indigenous entrepreneurs in the province.

In Prince Rupert, the Metlakatla Development Corporation, Coast Shellfish Corporation and Coastal Shellfish LP received $1.25 million for their support for shellfish grow out and processing commercialization.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii and Bella Bella organizations receive funding for arts and culture

Alex Kurial | Journalist