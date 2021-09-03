BC Ferries is increasing sailings from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii during September to allow for additional travel, the company announced on Sept. 2. The Northern Adventure sails from Prince Rupert in June 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert summer ferry schedule extended

Five additional sailings added in September

BC Ferries have extended the summer ferry schedule between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert until Sept 30., BC Ferries stated in a Sept 2. press release.

Service was disrupted throughout the summer due to a ferry, the Northern Expedition, being removed from service to under go maintenance and repairs.

“In recognition of the impact this reduced availability had on the community, we are extending summer service levels,” BC Ferries stated.

The route will see an additional five sailing between Saturday, Sept. 11 through Thursday, Sept. 30 to provide more travel opportunities for residents and vacation travellers.

Normally the summer service schedule for the ferry route ends mid-September.

BC Ferries recommends travellers book sailings ahead of time.

