People cycling on Haida Gwaii. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Haida Gwaii communities receive $213,633 for active transport project

12.5 km multi-use commuter route to be built along Highway 16

A new pedestrian and bicycle path has received $213,633 in provincial funding to be constructed between Skidegate First Nation and the Village of Queen Charlotte, joining the two communities along a 12.5 km stretch of Highway 16.

“We’re working to safely connect more communities here in the North through new active transportation infrastructure… giving people better access to cleaner and more efficient ways of getting around,” Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast, said.

In the cost-sharing agreement, the Skidegate-Queen Charlotte Multi-Use Commuter Route project will provide routes and safely connect neighbourhoods to parks, schools, and town centres, under the Move. Commute. Connect., B.C.’s comprehensive strategy to make local transportation safer, greener, and more accessible.

The community is one of 33 Indigenous and local governments across the province to receive funding for shovel-ready projects intended to increase the number of people walking and cycling as well as improve the safety of vulnerable road users. Thirty-six million is committed to this program over the next three years, with nearly $12.7 million in Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants being awarded in 2021.

The project start date has not yet been announced.

 
