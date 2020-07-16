FILE - Ben Greenough, public works superintendent for Queen Charlotte, looks over a landslide that knocked out power and shut the highway east of the village on Monday, Oct. 23. 2017. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, the B.C. government announced that communities on Haida Gwaii would be receiving nearly $500,000 for flood risk assessment and mapping projects. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer file)

Haida Gwaii communities receive funding for flood risk assessment

Queen Charlotte, Port Clements, Masset, Tlell and Sandspit will benefit from nearly $500,000

Communities on Haida Gwaii are receiving nearly $500,000 for flood risk assessment and mapping projects.

A release from the B.C. government on July 9 said the Village of Queen Charlotte is receiving $142,113, Port Clements is receiving $88,509 and Masset is receiving $121,358. Tlell and Sandspit will also split $148,019 for a flood risk assessment and mapping project led by the North Coast Regional District.

ALSO READ: Overnight scare shines light on Haida Gwaii tsunami plans

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice said the funding will help the communities become better prepared for flooding emergencies.

“With climate change increasing extreme weather events, it’s more important than ever that communities have the knowledge and resources they need to stay safe,” Rice said in the release. “This funding will help ensure people and properties on Haida Gwaii can be better protected from flooding emergencies.”

Ella Champion, research and communications officer for the New Democrat BC Government Caucus, also told the Observer all of the projects will consider future sea level rise, wave effects, and tsunami hazards for the area.

ALSO READ: Rain wallops south end with landslide, flooding

A total of $3.46 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding was announced on July 9 for 24 local governments and First Nations communities in B.C.

Provided by the provincial government and administered by UBCM, the funding is part of the nearly $69.5 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, designed to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters.

A full list of funding recipients is available on the B.C. government website.

