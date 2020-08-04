Haida Gwaii COVID cases climb to 24 over B.C. Day long weekend

14 cases active, 14 cases now recovered; 23 people also isolating as a result of contact tracing

A view from the water shows Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre. As of Tuesday, August 4, 2020 the community outbreak of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii had reached 24 total cases, with 14 cases considered recovered. (Haida Gwaii Observer/File Photo)

Haida Gwaii recorded four new cases of COVID-19 since last Thursday, for a total of 24 cases coming out of the B.C. Day long weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters on Tuesday (Aug. 4).

Northern Health also confirmed that 12 of the cases were still active, self-isolating at home, and 12 had recovered.

According to the health authority, an additional 23 people are isolating at home as a result of contact tracing.

No cases on the islands have required hospitalization to date.

Overall, Henry said the province recorded 146 new cases since Friday.

“Many continue to be related to private parties, small gatherings that happened over the last month,” she said, noting that travel and exposures at work have also contributed to the increase in cases.

“The common factors are really the same. It’s about the things that we’re doing when we’re in close contact with people.”

Henry also said “we need to be sure these cases don’t result in a dramatic uptick again.”

“Coming out of this B.C. Day long weekend we all need to pay attention to how we are feeling,” she said.

Even if an individual has mild symptoms, they should stay home, and call the Northern Health COVID-19 Online Clinic and Info Line at 1-844-645-7811.

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted there are still many weeks of summer remaining. To make them memorable for the right reasons, he said British Columbians should not to attend private parties at this time and generally “renew our effort to stop the spread.”

“We know that we must continue to use our COVID sense and the skills we’ve been taught to keep us safe,” he said.

Another written briefing from Henry and Dix is expected for the afternoon of Aug. 5.

