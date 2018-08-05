The Northern Expedition ferry had a mechanical failure of its portside engine Saturday. Sailings to and from Haida Gwaii will be cancelled this Sunday and Monday while the Northern Adventure is re-routed to serve one round trip of the Inside Passage route before returning to serve Haida Gwaii on Tuesday. (Haida Gwaii Observer/File photo)

Haida Gwaii ferry sailings delayed by trouble on Inside Passage route

Sunday and Monday sailings cancelled while Northern Adventure replaces troubled Northern Expedition

Without a working ferry for the Inside Passage route, BC Ferries is cancelling sailings to and from Haida Gwaii this Sunday and Monday.

Today’s 10:30 a.m. sailing from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii is cancelled, and so is the 10 a.m. Monday sailing departing Haida Gwaii and the 10 p.m. Monday sailing departing Prince Rupert.

BC Ferries says it plans to restart the Haida Gwaii-Prince Rupert service on Tuesday, Aug. 7 when the Northern Adventure will make a 6 a.m. departure from Prince Rupert and a 4 p.m. departure from Skidegate.

The sailings have been cancelled so the Northern Adventure ferry can replace the Northern Expedition for one round trip on the Inside Passage route between Prince Rupert and Port Hardy.

On Saturday evening, a mechanical failure of the portside main engine of the Northern Expedition forced the captain to skip a stop in Klemtu, where it was unsafe to sail with a single engine.

Instead, the Northern Expedition sailed directly to Prince Rupert, where it is in need of repairs.

Brion Bailey, who owns a Masset fishing lodge, is upset at BC Ferries’ decision to re-route the Haida Gwaii ferry onto the Inside Passage route.

Bailey was expecting guests on the Sunday ferry to Haida Gwaii, but they are now stranded in Prince Rupert until Tuesday, leaving some of his rooms empty and his guests with extra expenses.

“Are you going to accommodate Haida Gwaii or Vancouver Island?” Bailey said. “Someone’s made a choice.”

Emergencies aside, Bailey said he thinks BC Ferries should avoid switching ferries from one route to another.

“If I were president of BC Ferries, I’d say just let the chips fall where they may,” he said.

For updates from BC Ferries, visit www.bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779.

Previous story
Bailey elected Gwaii Trust director for Graham Island Central

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii ferry sailings delayed by trouble on Inside Passage route

Sunday and Monday sailings cancelled while Northern Adventure replaces troubled Northern Expedition

Bailey elected Gwaii Trust director for Graham Island Central

Voters in Port Clements and Tlell choose Maureen Bailey for director of Graham Island Central

Abuse cases highlight need for islands animal shelter, bylaws

One dog had a collar grown into his neck. Another had several… Continue reading

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

DFO increases recreational catch of marine-area chinook

Still no chinook openings anticipated for Skeena River

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

‘It was quite terrifying:’ B.C. couple recalls mudslide surrounding them

‘It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.’

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Most Read