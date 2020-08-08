FILE - Masset resident Kyla Mitchell and her two children, Isaac (left) and Wren Binnema, are pictured collecting books from the new Vancouver Island Regional Library “takeout service,” which was launched on Friday, June 5, 2020. On Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, the Vancouver Island Regional Library announced it had resumed inter-branch deliveries. (Etchi Virl/Facebook file photo)

Haida Gwaii libraries resume inter-branch deliveries

Users can once again access materials from entire Vancouver Island Regional Library system

Library lovers on Haida Gwaii can once again borrow items from faraway branches.

An release on Wednesday (Aug. 5) said the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) delivery trucks are rolling again, allowing users to access books, DVDs, magazines, and other materials from branches across Haida Gwaii, the Central Coast and Vancouver Island.

Emily Mathews, divisional manager of collections of support services, said VIRL has taken a careful, methodical approach since temporarily suspending in-branch services in response to the pandemic.

“Our approach has always been about protecting the health and safety of customers and staff, and now we have a plan in place to safely resume the flow of materials between branches,” Mathews said.

The release also said the Books by Mail service is back up and running, helping to put library materials into the hands of customers who live in remote locations and do not have access to a branch.

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii libraries launch new ‘takeout’ curbside pickup service

Since shipping personal protective equipment to branches remains a top priority, items may take longer to arrive than they would under normal circumstances.

The expanded access will not change VIRL’s takeout curbside service, which is designed to minimize physical contact upon pickup.

Customers can place holds by checking out search.virl.bc.ca or by calling 1-877-415-VIRL. Staff will contact users by phone to set up an appointment for pickup.

