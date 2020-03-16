Knitters and crocheters at the Port Clements Library meet on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to work on some of the 50 rainbow blankets that will yarn-bomb Port Clements Canada Days next year. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer) All Haida Gwaii Libraries will be closed as of March 16 at 8 p.m. in precautionary measures against COVID-19. All programs are cancelled effective immediately. Seen here are knitters and crocheters at the Port Clements Library Nov. 11, 2018. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Haida Gwaii libraries to close

Returns are not required for six weeks

Haida Gwaii libraries in Sandpit, Masset, Port Clemens and Queen Charlottte, as well as in Bella Coola,will close on March 16 in precautionary measures against COVID-19. Due dates will be extended by six weeks and borrowers are asked not to return items until branches reopen.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and in light of the recommendations put forward today by the BC Chief Medical Health Officer, Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is closing all branches to the public as of 8 pm tonight,” a Vancouver Island Regional Library, said in a press release.

READ MORE: ‘It’s going to be hard’: B.C. bans gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission

“We are monitoring this evolving situation very closely based on the direction we heard today…to limit out contact with other people, limit gatherings, we thought it was the best decision to close the libraries for the health and safety of our customers, staff and the public as well, ” David Carson, director of corporate communications and strategic initiatives said

When asked by The Haida Gwaii Observer if an exception would be considered for Haida Gwaii due to it’s location and population the answer was no.

“Not at this time. We are going to monitor the situation closely, but at this time all branches are closing, ” said Carlson.

“These are well used branches in their communities. We recognize it is going to be an impact on people, but in weighing the consequences of not taking action, we thought the best course of action was to close all of our branches at this time, ” Carlson said.

VIRL has also decided to cancel all remaining programs effective immediately.

READ MORE: Islanders quiet about Masset library plan

“In coming to this difficult decision, we paid particular attention to the Province’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 50 people, and the strong appeal for everyone to stay home during this critical time,” said Rosemary Bonanno, executive director of VIRL.

“In this rapidly changing environment, we believe this is the best decision for our staff, customers, and larger public.”

Throughout the closure, VIRL’s eLibrary — which includes thousands of ebooks and audiobooks, scores of downloadable music, and hours of streaming movies of TV — will remain open for anyone with a VIRL library card.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three more COVID-19 deaths at B.C. care home, as number of cases grows to 103

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii libraries to close

Returns are not required for six weeks

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

Two COVID-19 patients now in self-isolation at home in Northern Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

BC Ferries will resume Haida Gwaii sailing amid bans on large gatherings

In worst-case scenario company will continue cargo and freight delivery to islands

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Main TSX index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Most Read