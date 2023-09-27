Haida Gwaii mushroom picker still missing a week after last being seen

RCMP are continuing to look for Richard Smith, who was last seen at the Drill Forest Service Road

Mushroom picker Richard Smith is still missing a week after he was last seen entering the Drill Main Forest Service Road.

The Masset and Daajing Giids RCMP are continuing to look for the 69-year-old Indigenous man.

Smith is described as 5’7, 143 lbs with black/greying hair and brown eyes.

Detachment Commander for the Daajing Giids RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said the public are asked to stay off the service road while the RCMP, Search and Rescue and the Massett Fire Department attempt to find Smith.