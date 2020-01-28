(Black Press File Photo)

Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Port Hardy brace for heavy winds

Gusts ready to hit the communities at 120 km/h as Wednesday evening falls

Haida Gwaii, North Coast and Northern Vancouver Island residents are being advised to take caution as heavy winds get set to hit the area tonight.

A deep low pressure system is tracking across the Gulf of Alaska tonight, and a sharp cold front extending south from this low will produce a series of strong southeasterly winds. Wind gusts are expected to reach 120 km/h on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 28 on Haida Gwaii, as well as for communities from Prince Rupert to Port Hardy. After the cold front passes, winds will quickly turn into southwesterlies on Haida Gwaii overnight, and arrive in Port Hardy early Wednesday morning.

As with any severe wind warning, residents are advised to be on the lookout for flying objects, such as tree branches. Damage to roofs, windows and buildings is also a possibility. People can monitor alerts and updates on the Environment Canada website.

READ MORE: Skidegate man arrested following Queen Charlotte RCMP investigation

READ MORE: Council Briefs | Village of Queen Charlotte: January 6

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Port Hardy brace for heavy winds

Gusts ready to hit the communities at 120 km/h as Wednesday evening falls

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

Anticipated adverse weather leads to ferry rescheduling, Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Sailing for the Northern Expedition, Skidegate has been revised by BC Ferries

It’s a sign for Haida Gwaii

Haida Gwaii signs will be bi-lingual to respect language

Skidegate man arrested following Queen Charlotte RCMP investigation

Man faces possible drugs and weapons charges

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Most Read