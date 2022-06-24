Haida Gwaii School District trustees made the unanimous decision to approve the 2022-23 budget on June 14. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Haida Gwaii School District approves $15 k higher budget than previous year

District prioritizes current programs and services

Haida Gwaii School District (SD 50) approved a 2022-2023 budget of $14,969,122, an increase of $15,086 from the previous year, during a general meeting on June 14.

Kevin Black, secretary-treasurer for SD 50, said that while they couldn’t accommodate some of the additional wants, the budget allows the school board to maintain their current programs and services.

Due to inflation, services and supplies are more expensive, and the district is staying mindful of the rising costs as they move forward, Black said.

The operating fund increased from $11,595,030 this past school year to $11,948,999 for next year.

Instruction costs, including employees’ salaries, benefits, services and supplies, are budgeted to increase by $283,299. Black attributed the change to small increases in staff salaries and some increases in the costs of supplies.

Black also mentioned that the district is no longer in funding protection, which means that if there is an increase in student enrollment, they will receive more money from the Ministry of Education.

They expect 465 students registered for September, slightly higher than last year, but they will not know the exact number until the fall.

The special-purpose fund decreased from $1,853,245 to $1,546,868. Black explained that there are two programs, mental health in schools and First Nations student transportation, where funding is anticipated, but it has not been announced yet, which is why it is $306,377 less than the previous year.

There are still some unknowns right now, and a clearer picture will be drawn from the amended annual budget, Black said.

RELATED: Haida Gwaii families prioritize hot lunches and extra classroom support

RELATED: Seismic upgrades planned for 2 Haida Gwaii schools

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
