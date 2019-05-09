Haida Gwaii School District names new superintendent

Carey Stewart, currently assistant super with Nisga’a district, will start June 29

School District No. 50 has appointed a new superintendent of schools, Carey Stewart.

Currently the assistant superintendent of School District 92 Nisga’a, Stewart will assume his new role on Haida Gwaii June 29, according to a district press release.

“Mr. Stewart was selected from a field of truly outstanding candidates due to his demonstrated leadership capabilities, his commitment to excellence in serving students and their families, and his experience developing initiatives aimed at enhancing student empowerment, high quality teaching, and student learning.,” says school board chair Roeland Denooij. “We believe that Mr. Stewart will guide and support School District 50 as we strive to be recognized as a leader in public education in B.C.”

According to the school district Stewart’s record in education spans 18 years as teacher, vice principal and principal, in addition to this 2015 appointment as assistant superintendent with the Nisga’a school district.

“I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to serve as the superintendent of schools for School District 50 Haida Gwaii,” says Stewart. “In my previous roles I learned the importance of fostering and maintaining effective relationships, cultivating leadership at all levels, and engaging in lifelong learning. I understand firsthand the need to be innovative, strategic, reflective, and action oriented. I believe that strong professional relationships among students, staff, and families will continue to enhance the success of School District 50 Haida Gwaii.”

Carey Stewart, Principal, Careers in Education from FNESC and FNSA on Vimeo.

In August last year former superintendent of schools, Dawna Day, suddenly stepped down after serving only two years with the Haida Gwaii School District. Reasons for her departure were never shared with the public.

READ MORE: Minister appoints special advisor to SD50

Education Minister Rob Flemming then appointed a special advisor, Piet Langstraat, to oversee the school district’s governance capacity and fix a range of issues identified by current and former staff and members of the community.

In selecting Stewart as the new superintendent, the school board says valuable in-person and online engagement with the communities, schools and staff was used to inform the hiring process.

Stewart holds a Master of Education from the University of Northern British Columbia in multidisciplinary leadership. Stewart will be joined by his wife, Kim, who has been an educational assistant for several years. The couple’s grandchildren currently reside on Haida Gwaii.

