Crews dig out the ageing retaining wall in front of Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay Secondary in November 2018. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer File)

Haida Gwaii School District receives $530,000 from province

Upgrades planned for Sk’Aadgaa Naay Elementary, Gudangaay Tlaats’Gaa Naay Secondary

The Haida Gwaii School District will receive $530,000 from the provincial government for school upgrades this year.

The funding, announced on March 6, comes under the School Enhancement Program and is part of a total $206 million that will flow to B.C. school districts for energy upgrades, maintenance projects, and new buses.

The SD 50 upgrade projects will include flooring upgrades at Sk’Aadgaa Naay Elementary and washroom upgrades at Gudangaay Tlaats’Gaa Naay Secondary.

READ MORE: New look, ancient past at Masset high school

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice welcomed the funds on Wednesday.

“Providing a safe and comfortable learning environment is critical to the success of students in our community,” Rice said in a release.

“After years of neglect, investing in schools is finally part of a new chapter in B.C. — one where the education and safety of our kids is top priority.”

READ MORE: B.C. school district funding changes delayed until after next year

According to Rice’s release, the NDP government has approved over $3.5 million for school upgrades in the district since September 2017.

The Prince Rupert School District will also receive $1.5 million in funding from the School Enhancement Program.

The SD 52 upgrade projects will include a boiler replacement at Lax Kxeen Elementary, electrical and mechanical upgrades at Charles Hays Secondary, and a replacement of pneumatic controls at Pineridge Elementary.


