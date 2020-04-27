Leaders on Haida Gwaii along with more than 60 locals rallied at checkpoints in Skidegate on Monday, April 27, 2020 to ask any non-residents coming off of the ferry from Prince Rupert to return to the terminal immediately. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send non-resident ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no non-residents were on board

Haida Gwaii has shut its doors to visitors to avoid overwhelming its health-care system.

The move came Monday (April 27) as local residents and leaders, including Council of the Haida Nation President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, Skidegate Band Chief Councillor Billy Yovanovich, Village of Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen and others set up a checkpoint in Skidegate to ask any non-residents coming off of the ferry from Prince Rupert to return to the terminal immediately.

More than 60 people waited at the Haida Heritage Centre for traffic to come from the ferry terminal on Monday afternoon.

Protesters were drumming, singing and holding signs that say “no trespassing,” “no visitors at this time,” and other messages.

“We want to detain them here, we don’t want to shame them,” Skidegate Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Kyle Marshall said of any non-residents.

“We want to put our foot down and say enough is enough.”

In the end, there were no non-residents on the ferry. Protesters began to disperse at around 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Drive right through’: Skidegate Emergency Operations Centre erects checkpoint for non-residents

READ MORE: Old Massett Emergency Operations Centre erects three gates

Monday’s blockade follows an “information checkpoint” set up in early April by the Skidegate Band to stop the spread of COVID-19, as well as gates set up in Old Massett.

Sgt. Greg Willcocks of the Queen Charlotte RCMP said police were aware of the checkpoint, but do not have the jurisdiction to send people back.

When provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about the protests Monday afternoon, she said Indigenous communities “have the ability and the authority to make decisions for their communities.”

More to come.

BCFerriesCoronavirusSkidegate

