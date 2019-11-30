Haida Gwaii still topping NCRD agenda

Haida Gwaii remained the focus of conversation for the North Coast Regional District at its Nov. 15 meeting.

The board received correspondence from the Village of Queen Charlotte regarding the issue of staffing delays on the Route 26 Kwuna vessel. The NCRD decided they would support the signing of a joint-letter among the Haida Gwaii communities to be sent to B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena addressing the concerns around B.C. Ferries Route 26, as well as delays to the reinstatement of pre-2014 service levels.

B.C.’s Minister of Environment and Climate Strategy, George Heyman, can also be expecting a letter, asking that B.C. Parks dedicate more resources to recreation sites in the Kun⨱alas Heritage Site/Conservancy, located southeast of Sandspit. The board also resolved to prepare a staff report for CEPF: Flood Risk Assessment, Mapping and Mitigation Planning in order to fund an application for a Coastal Erosion Risk Assessment on Haida Gwaii.

Staff were also asked to prepare new addressing bylaws for the communities of Sandspit and Graham Island. The goals are to establish a descriptive approach for issuing civic addresses, and encourage properties to post addresses that are visible from the roadway.

NCRD chief administrative officer Daniel Fish was appointed to the Haida Gwaii Community Welfare Working Group.

Alex Kurial | Journalist