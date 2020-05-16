FILE - Northwest leaders at a Northern Capital and Planning Grant announcement on Feb. 16, 2019. On Monday, May 11, 2020, the province announced over $2 million in new funding for local infrastructure and service improvements on Haida Gwaii. (Brittany Gervais/File photo)

Haida Gwaii to benefit from over $2 million in new infrastructure funding

Provincial funding for local infrastructure, service improvements announced on May 11

Haida Gwaii will benefit from more than $2 million in new funding for local infrastructure and service improvements.

The provincial funding, announced on May 11, is part of a $75 million investment in communities across northern B.C.

“This funding from the province will be a helpful boost to the local economy of Haida Gwaii, while bringing improved infrastructure and services for residents,” North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice said in a release. “These investments are a great example of how the province is working together with local governments to meet the needs of our local communities.”

Rice said the $75 million in funding is being provided through the 2020 Northern Capital and Planning Grant as well as the B.C. Northern Healthy Communities Fund. The funding is meant to help address communities’ infrastructure needs as they prepare for major resource and economic development, and support local delivery of critical services, such as health and mental health care, housing, and child care.

First Nations, local governments and non-profits in the region can apply for the B.C. Northern Healthy Communities Fund through the Northern Development Initiative Trust, and the Northern Capital and Planning Grant will be distributed based on population.

ALSO READ: Masset Market receives funding for year-round home, artisans co-op

Local governments receiving the Northern Capital and Planning Grant include the Village of Queen Charlotte ($710,000), Village of Masset ($669,000) and Village of Port Clements ($338,000).

Barry Pages, mayor of the Village of Masset and chair of the North Coast Regional District, which is also receiving $439,000 through the the Northern Capital and Planning Grant, thanked government for the investment.

“This support will help our region invest in much-needed infrastructure that will benefit our residents now and in the future,” Pages said.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Jennifer Rice

