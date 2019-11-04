(Tijana Martin / Canadian Press)

Haida Gwaii votes heavy for Bachrach

Elections Canada results breakdown shows all polling places on the islands going NDP

Elections Canada released town by town results of the federal election last week, allowing people to narrow down exactly which way their community swung during the Oct. 21 vote.

Haida Gwaii kept solidly in line with the result in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding, which saw NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach elected by just a little more than 3,000 votes over his closest competitor Claire Rattée of the Conservative Party. Of the six communities on Haida Gwaii that released results, all of them saw Bachrach secure the most votes.

Bachrach had his strongest result in Skidegate, where he gathered just under 70 per cent of the total vote. Bachrach also hit the 60 per cent mark in both Masset and Tlell. Bachrach received his lowest totals in Port Clements (37.29%) and Sandspit (40.49%).

Rattée placed second in half of the towns: in Port Clements, Sandspit and Tlell. Green Party candidate Mike Sawyer took the remainder of the second place honours; in Masset, Queen Charlotte and Skidegate.

The eight candidates were Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Claire Rattée (Conservative Party), Dave Birdi (Liberal Party), Mike Sawyer (Green Party), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party), Merv Ritchie (Independent) and Danny Nunes (Independent).

Numbers do not include residents of these communities who may have voted at advance polls, mobile polls or who participated through special voting rules.

Masset election results: Bachrach (300), Sawyer (103), Rattee (49), Birdi (36), Craven (5), Nunes (3), Taylor (3), Ritchie (1)

Queen Charlotte election results: Bachrach (195), Sawyer (72), Birdi (43), Rattee (32), Craven (3), Ritchie (2), Taylor (2), Nunes (0)

Skidegate election results: Bachrach (201), Sawyer (58), Birdi (17), Craven (5), Rattee (4), Ritchie (2), Nunes (2), Taylor (0)

Port Clements election results: Bachrach (66), Rattee (49), Sawyer (30), Birdi (26), Craven (3), Taylor (2), Ritchie (1), Nunes (0)

Sandspit election results: Bachrach (66), Rattee (46), Sawyer (32), Birdi (16), Craven (1), Nunes (1), Taylor (1), Ritchie (0)

Tlell election results: Bachrach (71), Rattee (19), Sawyer (15), Birdi (8), Craven (4), Ritchie (1), Nunes (0), Taylor (0)

