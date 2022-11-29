Haida Gwaii wakes up to snow

Residents on Haida Gwaii woke up to a sparkly, white surprise this morning.

Bob Jongewaard, who lives at Skidegate Landing, said he was shocked to see so much snow on Nov. 29. He estimated more than 10 centimetres fell.

There may be more coming. According to Environment Canada, Sandspit and Masset have a 40 per cent chance of flurries for the afternoon of Nov. 29 and a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

Historically, between 1897 and 2007 the greatest snowfall in Masset Nov. 29 was 5.1 centimetres in 1914.

Jongewaard said he also had a three-hour power outage, however, by 11:30 a.m. the BC Hydro website did not show any outages on the archipelago.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter