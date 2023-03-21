Haida Gwaii’s GKNS boys basketball places 9th at provincials

The Gidgalaang Kuuyas Naay Secondary (GKNS) senior boys basketball team placed ninth at the B.C. provincial championship tournament in Langley held March 8 to 11.

“While we started with a tough loss, the boys bounced back and won the last three games to finish the tournament strong,” Colin Greenough, school representative for the team, said.

They lost their first game 41-53 to Brookes Westshore on March 8.

During the second day of the tournament, they played against Similkameen and won handily with a final score of 58-42.

The third day saw them matched against Golden and coming out on top again, this time with a 74-57 win.

The closest game they played in the tournament was their final one against St. Ann’s Academy. At At the end of the first half, they were down 29-38. They made a strong comeback and won by a hair with a final score of 61-60.

Greenough said the team is very thankful to community members for their support.

Prior to leaving, he estimated it would cost more than $30,000 for the team to travel for the tournament.

There were four levels of play, 1A to 4A, and the GKNS boys competed at the 1A level.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii GKNS Breakers win spot in provincial basketball tourney

READ MORE: Skidegate finds its way back to All Native tourney glory with Seniors Division championship

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter