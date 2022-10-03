Haida Gwaii’s Washington family wins Family Feud Canada

They did not get the $10,000 but will have another chance

During their debut appearance on Family Feud Canada, Haida Gwaii’s Washington family beat out reining champions, the Irani family, but did not rack up enough points to win the $10,000 prize.

In the well-known game show, which originated in the United States, two families compete for the most points. Contestants get points by correctly guessing popular answers to survey questions. The family who earns the most points is given a chance to win $10,000 at the end of the show.

Arthur Washington and his four children, Derek, Neena, Heather and Melissa, got more points than the Iranis during the game, but in the final round, they did not get the necessary 200 points to win the large cash prize.

Luckily they will have another chance. They will be returning to Family Feud as defending champions where they will take on a new family.

During the game, Arthur had to guess what people said when they were asked to name something they might put on if they knew they were going to run into their ex.

“My running shoes,” Derek said.

While he did not get any points for his answer, the show’s host, Gerry Dee, said Derek’s response might be the funniest answer he has heard after four seasons.

There is a large age gap between the Washington siblings, who did not grow up together, and their appearance on Family Feud was only the third time they had been all together, Heather said.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter