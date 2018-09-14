Fishing boat ‘Haida Legend’ sinks off Langara Island

All crew rescued by nearby sport fishers, boat was re-fitted in late 2016

The Haida Legend after its 2016 refit. The 45-foot fishing boat sank off Langara Island last Thursday. (Commodores Boats/Facebook)

Four fishermen are safe after the 45-foot Haida Legend sank about 20 nautical miles off Langara Island last Thursday evening, Sept. 6.

It’s unclear why the boat sank, but the crew, who were fishing halibut, heard a loud pop before it began taking on water.

They radioed for help at about 5:30 p.m., and were safely evacuated to a Langara Island fishing lodge by sport fishermen who were nearby.

“The crewmen are obviously shaken,” said the controller at Coldfish Seafoods, the Richmond, B.C. company that owned the Haida Legend, which was insured. The boat was already sinking quickly by the time they made for the island.

“In this instance, it’s good to know that everybody’s safe and home to their families.”

The Canadian Coast Guard declined a request for an interview, but a spokesperson said in an email that they are monitoring the area for pollution. None was spotted by a Coast Guard plane that flew overhead Friday afternoon.

Given how deep the boat sank, it is unlikely the boat will be salvaged.

Formerly known as the Skeena Cloud, the boat was built with a wood hull at Prince Rupert Boatyard in 1970 and had several owners over the years.

In late 2016, after it was bought by Coldfish Seafoods, the Skeena Cloud underwent a five-month refit at a Richmond shipyard and was renamed.

Workers at the shipyard found rotten sections in its wood bulwarks, deck, and wheelhouse, and replaced most of the wood with aluminum. The stern ramp was also extended and a new command station added along with electrical and hydraulic upgrades.



