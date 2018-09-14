The Haida Legend after its 2016 refit. The 45-foot fishing boat sank off Langara Island last Thursday. (Commodores Boats/Facebook)

Fishing boat ‘Haida Legend’ sinks off Langara Island

All crew rescued by nearby sport fishers, boat was re-fitted in late 2016

Four fishermen are safe after the 45-foot Haida Legend sank about 20 nautical miles off Langara Island last Thursday evening, Sept. 6.

It’s unclear why the boat sank, but the crew, who were fishing halibut, heard a loud pop before it began taking on water.

They radioed for help at about 5:30 p.m., and were safely evacuated to a Langara Island fishing lodge by sport fishermen who were nearby.

“The crewmen are obviously shaken,” said the controller at Coldfish Seafoods, the Richmond, B.C. company that owned the Haida Legend, which was insured. The boat was already sinking quickly by the time they made for the island.

“In this instance, it’s good to know that everybody’s safe and home to their families.”

The Canadian Coast Guard declined a request for an interview, but a spokesperson said in an email that they are monitoring the area for pollution. None was spotted by a Coast Guard plane that flew overhead Friday afternoon.

Given how deep the boat sank, it is unlikely the boat will be salvaged.

Formerly known as the Skeena Cloud, the boat was built with a wood hull at Prince Rupert Boatyard in 1970 and had several owners over the years.

In late 2016, after it was bought by Coldfish Seafoods, the Skeena Cloud underwent a five-month refit at a Richmond shipyard and was renamed.

Workers at the shipyard found rotten sections in its wood bulwarks, deck, and wheelhouse, and replaced most of the wood with aluminum. The stern ramp was also extended and a new command station added along with electrical and hydraulic upgrades.


andrew.hudson@haidagwaiiobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Haida Legend after its late 2016 refit. The 45-foot fishing boat sank off Langara Island last Thursday. (Barney Dudoward/Facebook)

Previous story
Crews plugging holes in grounded HaiCo barge

Just Posted

Fishing boat ‘Haida Legend’ sinks off Langara Island

All crew rescued by nearby sport fishers, boat was re-fitted in late 2016

Crews plugging holes in grounded HaiCo barge

Crews are now patching the HaiCo barge that grounded on Lina Island… Continue reading

Qala:yit Community Forest first to share revenues with BCTS

A new community forest on Vancouver Island will be the first in… Continue reading

On the Wing: Of time and tide, fish and birds

By Margo Hearne The sun is out and it’s cool and breezy.… Continue reading

New classrooms, gym coming to Chief Matthews in 2019

It’s been a long time coming, but by this time next year… Continue reading

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina

Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington, as the centre of its eye moved onshore, the National Hurricane Center said.

UPDATED: Sick orca J50 declared dead by 1 group while scientists remain hopeful

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

A brief court appearance is expected today in provincial court in Vancouver for the man accused of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Measles warning issued for Vancouver music festival, restaurant, other locations

A list of the specific locations and times in Vancouver, which range between Saturday and Tuesday, is available on the health authority’s website.

Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 23 incident.

Manafort expected to plead guilty before new trial

A federal judge in Washington has denied Paul Manafort’s request to move his second trial from the District of Columbia.

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier launches new party as The People’s Party of Canada

The maverick MP quit his party last month after spending much of the year butting heads with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Canucks 1 of 4 Canadian NHL teams without captain

Vancouver says ‘no rush’ to replace Henrik Sedin

Most Read