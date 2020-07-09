Haida Nation President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop is pictured while delivering a COVID-19 video update on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. On July 9, a Council of the Haida Nation release about upholding Haida law amid COVID-19 reiterated that ongoing state of emergency measures do not permit non-resident travel to the islands. (Council of the Haida Nation/Facebook screengrab)

Haida Nation reminds ‘select few’ fishing lodges that Haida Gwaii is closed to non-residents

‘Upholding Haida law amid COVID-19’ release comes one day before Queen Charlotte Lodge plans to reopen

A Council of the Haida Nation (CHN) release is reminding “a select few” fishing lodges that the islands remain closed to non-residents, one day before the Queen Charlotte Lodge (QCL) has announced it will reopen despite the ongoing state of emergency.

The release on July 9 commended the Langara Island Lodge, Peregrine Lodge, Naden Lodge and Queen Charlotte Safaris for choosing to cease their operations for the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Respecting Haida authority and jurisdiction, many local and off-island businesses and operations are abiding by the Haida Gwaii [state of emergency],” the release said.

However, the release also acknowledged that there are “a select few sport fishing lodges planning to resume service this year.”

“The Haida Nation’s current state of emergency does not permit any non-essential travel to Haida Gwaii, including the operation of fishing lodges, at this time,” the release said.

ALSO READ: Following incident at sea, fishing lodge says it will reopen despite Haida travel ban

The release did not name any of the “select few” lodges, however, it closely followed an incident at sea over the weekend involving the chief councillor for the Old Massett Village Council (OMVC), QCL boats and others, as well as a release from QCL president, Paul Clough.

OMVC Chief Councillor Duffy Edgars told the Observer that community members in roughly 10 boats peacefully delivered a letter about the state of emergency to QCL on Saturday (July 4). Shortly after, Edgars said an estimated 40 QCL boats operated unsafely in their vicinity.

Clough’s release the next day, on Sunday (July 5), said the QCL boats were harassed by a clearly marked CHN boat and others, and that the incident had been reported to the RCMP. He also announced that the lodge would be reopening on July 10 despite the CHN emergency measures.

ALSO READ: Haida Nation commences 3-week period to review provincial impact of Phase 3

In the July 9 release, Haida Nation President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop said the CHN would be “upholding the emergency measures in place to protect our communities,” though he did not go into detail about their plans to do so.

In a video update on July 8, however, Alsop did ask for support from friends, neighbours and allies in upholding Haida Nation jurisdiction.

“To those businesses that are concerned and pushing to open before the Haida Nation and Haida Gwaii is ready, we once again ask you to abide by our current state of emergency measures, and to respect the authority and jurisdiction of Haida Nation and the wishes of the people of Haida Gwaii,” Alsop said.

“For those who are pushing against our jurisdiction, we are asing for the support of our friends, our neighbours and allies, in upholding the Haida Nation jurisdiction.”

While donning a “good vibes” T-shirt, he said the CHN is asking for time to go through processes and prepare to emerge from the state of lockdown, “to welcome visitors and people back to Haida Gwaii in a good way with good vibes and good times.”

“We are not there yet, so all we’re asking for is your respect of that and that you can understand where we are coming from, that this is connected to our history and the historical traumas of colonization of past epidemics and pandemics, and we are working through this, but we need your support,” he said.

The Observer has reached out to the CHN for comment.

On June 26, the CHN confirmed it had commenced a three-week “risk assessment and consultation period” together with all island communities, following the announcement on June 24 by Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry that phase three of the provincial restart plan was ready.

Phase three of the plan allows for the opening of resorts and hotels as well as in-province travel, and the CHN said the local buffer of three weeks will allow for the review of similar changes for Haida Gwaii.

The CHN state of emergency was enacted on March 23.

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Just Posted

Haida Nation reminds ‘select few’ fishing lodges that Haida Gwaii is closed to non-residents

‘Upholding Haida law amid COVID-19’ release comes one day before Queen Charlotte Lodge plans to reopen

PHOTOS: ‘Phengnominal’ gnome house constructed in Port Clements

‘Ms. Gnomer’s Home 4 Wayward Folk,’ created by Kelly Whitney-Gould, a hit for kids and loggers alike

Councillor resigns mid-term in Queen Charlotte

Richard Decembrini’s resignation announced at regular meeting on July 6

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Three projects on the North Coast awarded funding

Skidegate band members donate 400 pounds of salmonberries

More than 45 band members participated in first-ever Salmonberry Picking Contest on June 28

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed to lead an investigation by Health Minister Adrian Dix

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to leave three clubhouses in Hells Angels hands

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Conservation officers relocate Spirit bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Police shouldn’t struggle with health issues, Horgan says

Time to protect B.C.’s unique glass sponge reefs, conservation group says

Climate change is a “serious and immediate threat” to the 9,000-year old sponges: study

VIA Rail lays off 1,000 unionized workers across the country

Northern B.C. route Jasper to Prince George to Prince Rupert is not affected by VIA Rail layoffs

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Ian Jordan suffered a head injury when he and another officer were on their way to a call in Victoria in September 1987

Most Read