Haida receives 2019 YVR Art scholarship

Skilaaw, Haida from Masset, is a 2019 Emerging Artist Scholarship recipient, part of the YVR Art Foundation. She is doing a mentorship with carver Christian White, and has proposed an argillite totem pole project. (YVR Art Foundation)

by Shannon Lough

Masset’s Skilaaw has been selected to receive the Emerging Artist scholarship from the YVR Art Foundation.

The foundation offers art scholarships to Indigenous artists from B.C. and the Yukon who create visual art that reflects their Indigenous culture.

The Emerging Artist scholarship, previously the Youth Scholarship Project, supports artists between the ages 17-29, to work with an artist mentor, or study at a recognized art school for one year.

Skilaaw will be working with carver Christian White. For her project, she’s proposed carving an argillite totem pole.

“On behalf of YVR Art Foundation, I would like to congratulate this year’s extraordinary group of artists,” said Susan Jackson, executive director, YVR Art Foundation, the press release. “The 2019 YVR Art Foundation scholarship recipients represent a wide range of emerging and mid-career Indigenous artists in B.C. and the Yukon. We are pleased to support their artistic goals and provide them an exciting opportunity to pursue art mentorships, education and community projects.”

The scholarships program also offers space for artists to exhibit their work at the Vancouver airport for one year. Scholarship recipients are selected through a formal jury process and each recipient is awarded $5,000.

Haida Gwaii Observer