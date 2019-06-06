Haida elder Jiixa (Gladys Vandal) is presented with an honorary doctorate by Ralph Nilson, VIU president and vice-chancellor, left, and Louise Mandell, VIU chancellor, at the university’s convocation ceremony Monday. (CHRIS BUSH/Black Press Media)

Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours

Nine Haida elders presented with honourary doctorates for preserving Haida language and culture

Participants in a project now 21 years old to preserve and help the Haida language thrive have been recognized by the Nanaimo-based Vancouver Island University (VIU).

Nine elders who form the core of the Skidegate Haida Immersion Program (SHIP), and representing approximately half of the Skidegate Haida language’s fluent speakers, were each conferred with an honourary Doctor of Laws degree at convocation ceremonies held June 3.

“Indigenous languages are disappearing at an alarming rate,” Louise Mandell, VIU chancellor, said in her convocation address. “Every few weeks an elder dies, with an ancient tongue taken to the spirit world. The sum total of those ideas and dreams and myths and beliefs and thoughts, all that intellectual wealth lost. Canada, one of the worst situations, where 40 to 45 indigenous languages are disappearing. In Canada, Indigenous people are the only ones who can speak the language born of this land.”

Ildagwaay (Beatrice Harley), Taalgyaa’adad (Betty Richardson), Jiixa (Gladys Vandal), SGaanajaadsk’yaagaxiigangs (Kathleen Clara Hans), Niis Waan (Harvey Williams), Sing.giduu (Laura Jormanainen), GwaaGanad (Diane Brown), Yang K’aalas (Grace Velma Jones), Gaayinguuhlas (Roy Charles Jones) were all on stage, receiving their degrees from VIU president Ralph Nilson and university chancellor Louise Mandell.

They dedicated more than 20 years to preserving and revitalizing their language and culture through the Skidegate Haida Immersion Program, which they created in 1998.

The elders, whose average age is 84, lived through the time of the residential school system and are descendants of a people who numbered more than 13,000 prior to European contact that through war, disease and government policies, dwindled to just 588 souls, and represent the fight to preserve First Nations culture and languages, which are disappearing worldwide.

The group has generated more than 200 CD-ROMs, compiled 2,000 words and 500 phrases readily made available through an app, prepared 130 lesson plans and 80 children’s books and have taken part in a mapping project with more than 2,200 place names in the HIGaagida Zaayyda Kil language.

Their largest work to date is compiling “The Glossary” containing more than 26,000 Haida words.

READ MORE: Will the Village of Queen Charlotte change its name?

Speaking last week, university president Ralph Nilson called the work of the nine within SHIP a remarkable achievement.

“It is really something we would all aspire to,” he said of the goal of preserving and enhancing an Indigenous language.

The work of the nine is also being looked at by VIU with a view someday to taking an active role in Indigenous language preservation and enhancement, Nilson added.

Nilson said the honourary degrees recognize 2019 being the United Nations Year of Indigenous Languages and the university’s own work toward reconciliation.

The university has residents from communities up and down the coast among its student body, something Nilson expects to increase as it advances its reconciliation goal.

VIU became aware of SHIP through Kevin Borserio, a student at a predecessor institution to VIU, who moved to Haida Gwaii to teach physical education.

“And then he became involved in SHIP,” said Nilson of Borserio who is now its coordinator.

What followed was a nomination of the Skidegate Haida language teachers and program to a VIU committee, which decides who should receive honourary degrees each year.

“That all nine were there to receive their degrees was quite exceptional,” said Nilson.

READ MORE: Haida language stars in Edge of the Knife

Haida Gwaii Observer
Newsroom 
Send email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Haida elder Niis Waan (Harvey Williams) is presented with an honorary doctorate by Ralph Nilson, VIU president and vice-chancellor, left, and Louise Mandell, VIU chancellor, at the university’s convocation ceremony Monday. (CHRIS BUSH/Black Press Media)

Previous story
Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours
Next story
B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Just Posted

Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours

Nine Haida elders presented with honourary doctorates for preserving Haida language and culture

PHOTOS: Stranded grey whale on Jungle Beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

Northwest fire bans to be lifted Friday

All campfires, Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled on foot from Prince George to Prince Rupert in three weeks

Documentary series now airing episode featuring Nisga’a cuisine, Ts’msyen and Gingolx

North Pacific Cannery and Prince Rupert were featured in Red Chef Revival

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours

Nine Haida elders presented with honourary doctorates for preserving Haida language and culture

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

Most Read