Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect in a lunchtime armed robbery at McDonald’s. (Photo: supplied)

Armed robbery at McDonalds second in a week in Prince Rupert

Suspect waited his turn in line before pulling a knife on cashier

An armed robbery at McDonalds Restaurant on Jan. 29 is the second in the city in less than a week and Prince Rupert RCMP is asking the public to be vigilant about suspicious behaviour in local establishments.

“While I don’t want to alarm the public, I want people to be vigilant about suspicious individuals or people displaying strange behaviour while frequenting local businesses. We are investigating both incidents and we need help from the public to confirm the man’s identity,” said Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer for the detachment.

The police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the Mcdonald’s suspect who was caught on camera in the lunchtime holdup.

According to witness statements, in addition to the video footage, the male suspect entered the premises and waited in line. Upon his turn, the man brandished a knife and took money from the register before running out.

“Just before 1 p.m., the Prince Rupert RCMP received a call about a man who had just robbed the McDonald’s restaurant on 11th Ave. East,” a media release states. “Police attended shortly after, but the suspect had already fled the scene.”

The suspect is described as an Indigenous male; approximately 5’8 (173 cm); wearing a black ball cap, red and white bandana, grey t-shirt and blue jeans and carrying a blue Walmart reusable bag.

“Having good quality, functioning CCTV and calling the police as quickly as possible when a situation like this occurs is critical in helping us advance these investigations.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to communicate with the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

