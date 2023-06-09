The Statlu Creek wildfire grew slightly over the course of the past few days. (Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service)

Harrison-area wildfires holding steady as cooler weather arrives

The local wildfire situation remains largely unchanged heading into Friday as the hope of rain circles the area, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Chehalis River Wildfire – an 800-hectare wildfire of note – has not grown any further, according to the latest information from B.C. Wildfire Service. The fire has entered its sixth day after being discovered on Saturday evening east of the Chehalis River and across the lake from Sasquatch Provincial Park. The wildfire was determined to be human-caused.

The smaller Statlu Creek wildfire has grown slightly from 73 to 80 hectraes, burning west of the Chehalis River. The wildifre is currently classified as out of control. The cause is under investigation.

The Francis Lake wildfire – across the lake from Echo Island – remains under control, having burned less than one hectare.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 82 active wildfires in the province.

Due to wildfire smoke throughout the province, the mountains surrounding Agassiz are completely obscured on Friday afternoon. However, air quality is set to continue improving into the weekend, dipping back down to 1 (lowest risk) by Saturday evening.

Check back with The Observer for updates.

