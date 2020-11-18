This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Health Canada warns against UV products that falsely claim to kill COVID-19 virus

Agency says such products do more harm than good

Health Canada is warning the public about the harms of using ultraviolet lights and wands that falsely claim to kill the COVID-19 virus.

The agency is asking the public to report the sale or advertisement of UV products that make unproven claims to disinfect household items against the virus.

Health Canada says it’s received no evidence to suggest that UV lights can protect against COVID-19, but says the risks of these products are well established.

Authorities say UV products have been linked to an “extremely dangerous” form of radiation that can kill germs on some surfaces, but can cause damage if used on skin.

They’re urging consumers who have used these products to stop immediately, and consult a health-care professional if they have any concerns.

Health Canada says the best way to prevent COVID-19 from spreading within the home is to clean high-touch surfaces with disinfectants that have been shown to be effective in eliminating the virus.

The Canadian Press

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Most Read