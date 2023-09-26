UPDATE: 2 dead in helicopter crash near Prince George

Map pinpointing the location of a helicopter crash near Purden Ski Hill. Prince George RCMP say emergency services are responding. (DriveBC)

Two people have died and four others were transported to hospital after a plane crash east of Prince George Tuesday morning (Sept. 26).

Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said emergency crews were alerted to a helicopter crash around 7:45 a.m. near Purden ski hill, which is about 67 kilometres east of Prince George.

BC Emergency Health Services said six ambulances and a supervisor responded, with four people transported to hospital.

It was a privately owned helicopter that had been chartered to do some flights in the area. Prince George RCMP said further information was not available.

Prince George RCMP is asking anyone driving past the area to “remember to give emergency crews plenty of room to work if they are on the highway, by slowing down and moving over and to obey flagger signals.”

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed a team of investigators to the fatal crash. TSB said it was a Bell 206L helicopter involved in the crash.

RCMP will remain on scene until TSB arrives to take conduct of the investigation. BC Coroners Service will be doing its own investigation.

Victim services is currently working with the families of the deceased, Cooper said.

📡#BCHwy16 – report of an aviation incident north of the Highway by Purden Ski Hill Road. Watch for First Responders and SAR en route.#PrinceGeorgeBC pic.twitter.com/tPLZA3cRp1 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 26, 2023

