Help the kelp, for herring sake

Citizens of Haida Gwaii and any interested tourists were treated to a talk by Daniel K. Okamoto last Wednesday, July 25. The segment was hosted at the Haida Heritage Centre, part of a speaker series on resources and eco-work. The presentation was called: “Help the Kelp: Conserving Herring and Abalone in the Pacific Northwest”, and it highlighted the difficulty of research when communities of fish, kelp and abalone are so spatially diverse.

Okamoto went on to describe how commercial/community fishing and predators are affection herring population. His research was mostly based in the central coast in three communities with connections to herring: Klemtu, Bella Bella and Oweekeno. Okamoto and his team discovered that herring were spawning deeper in fjord habitats, which is very uncharacteristic to these fish. Many were laying eggs in odd places. Furthermore, they found that these eggs that had been located deeper had a bad survival rate, prompting his team to continue pursuing why these fish had decided to do this. Interestingly, herring seem to get smaller from West to East, a query that the scientific team intends to look into.

Okamoto also alluded to several struggles he encountered while on this project, such as spatial mismatches creating conflict when trying to compare data.

READ MORE: Sea otter recovery may bring fewer abalone, but richer kelp

He brought up several new questions and concerns: Can pulling back on harvest, or optimizing allocation help declining herring rates?

There is no definitive answer to this, of course, as this is still being answered. But Okatomo brought forward some more useful information: spacial optimizing can reduce collapses but it increases logistical costs, prompting the question of whether this solution is worth the expenditures.

However, what’s certain is that the idea of closing commercial fisheries earlier to keep herring populations healthy enough to harvest is a myth. Doing this does not keep the fish biomass from plummeting, especially in such a spatially diverse area. Okamoto’s last point on the herring portion of the talk was that spatial stock assessment can improve estimated stock dynamics, meaning there may be better ways to keep the harvesting of herring as sustainable as possible.

As he moved on to abalone, he made it clear that they are very much an endangered species. Part of the reason for that is declining kelp forests and predators, such as otters picking off their numbers. Though, in his research, Okamoto has found that urchins have left entire kelp forests razed to the ground. These “urchin barrens”, as he calls them, are a global phenomenon. Without the kelp, abalone are having a hard time finding food, which also contributes to their declining numbers. For now, abalone are surviving mostly on small, scrounged crops of algae.

Okamoto’s team plans to answer the question of how to help abalone that are being impeded by urchin overgrazing. To do so, they have employed the help of some fishers to do an experimental urchin harvest to bring their numbers down. Furthermore, the team will be using biochemical tracers to take tissue samples of abalone and how they eat.

The presentation closed with this point: when considering the science and philosophy of conservation and management, the scales at which populations of people operate must be taken into account. Okamoto and his team have certainly brought some interesting topics to the table, and Haida Gwaii will be on the lookout for his team’s results.

WATCH MORE: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina



andrew.hudson@haidagwaiiobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter