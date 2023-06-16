Lahsen Rezrazi and Debbie Ramsay will have an especially memorable upcoming wedding anniversary, after winning a whopping $35-million from the June 6, 2023 Lotto Max draw. (BCLC photo)

‘Helping family’ is first for B.C. couple who won $35M lottery jackpot

Couple shared $70M with Ontario winner

Lahsen Rezrazi and Debbie Ramsay want a home on the ocean and to help family after winning a whopping $35 million from the June 6, 2023 Lotto Max draw.

The winning ticket matched all seven numbers, along with a ticket purchased in Ontario, to split the $70-million jackpot.

“On the way to pick up Debbie from work, I stopped by a Save-On-Foods to get milk and cream,” said Rezrazi. “Then I thought I would check my lottery tickets. I won $10, a free play and the last ticket I scanned said $35 million.”

Rezrazi immediately called his wife who didn’t believe him at first.

“I thought something bad had happened,” said Ramsay. “It took everything in me not to scream, and I even went back to the store [where the winning ticket was purchased] to scan the ticket. I also downloaded [BCLC’s Lotto App!] to check as well!”

BCLC awarded the life-changing prize today during a celebration in BCLC’s Vancouver office.

Thanks to their win, Rezrazi and Ramsay plan to purchase a house by the ocean and a Mercedes camper van to take an epic road trip across Canada, with several stops along the way to see family.

“We’re going to go surprise relatives at the door to give them money,” said Ramsay. “Helping family is the biggest thing for us, and we can’t wait to see their faces!”

There are a lot of emotions swirling for Rezrazi and Ramsay, as they have a lot to celebrate, including their upcoming wedding anniversary. However, they do agree on one thing that Rezrazi mentioned: “It’s a lot of money!”

The Victoria couple purchased the winning ticket at Quality Foods in View Royal.

LotteryVictoria

