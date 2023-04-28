High Court dismisses Crown appeal in ‘Surrey Six’ 2007 gang murder case

Gangsters Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were both found guilty of first-degree murder in 2014

A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stands outside the scene of a multiple homicide in Surrey, B.C. Sunday, Oct. 21, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

One of the men found guilty in the gangland murders of six people in Surrey, B.C., should have the chance to provide evidence of police misconduct and his mistreatment in prison, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday.

In a unanimous decision, the top court agreed with the B.C. Court of Appeal that it was a mistake to dismiss the applications to have all of that evidence heard.

Gangsters Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were both found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in 2014, seven years after the executions of six people in a highrise apartment building in Surrey.

The high court ruled Haevischer’s matter should be sent back to B.C. Supreme Court where he “will have the opportunity to argue all the allegations.”

The B.C. Court of Appeal ruled in 2021 that both men should be allowed to seek a stay of proceedings for abuse of process and ordered another hearing but stopped short of overturning their guilty verdicts.

Johnston died of cancer in prison last December after the appeal was argued, and the Supreme Court of Canada said because of that, only Haevischer’s stay application would be sent back to a B.C. court.

The Supreme Court of Canada panel agreed with the B.C.’s Appeal Court finding that “in light of both the seriousness of the offences and the seriousness of the abuse … no category of offence is beyond the ambit of the abuse of process doctrine.”

Crown prosecutors claimed in arguments last October that Haevischer and Johnston’s bid for a stay had no chance of success, arguing the applications were “manifestly frivolous” in a case involving multiple murders.

The high court’s ruling comes after years of legal wrangling and controversies in the so-called Surrey Six murder case, including revelations of drunken sexual escapades between police officers and female witnesses.

Lawyers for both Haevischer and Johnston claimed in submissions to the Supreme Court of Canada that their treatment in prison, coupled with outrageous police tactics and conduct during the investigation, warranted a stay of their convictions.

Brock Martland, who represented Johnston up until his death, said Friday that the high court’s ruling is significant, and a new hearing will shed light on police tactics that tainted the long-running prosecution.

“There are a whole host of big-picture issues that are going on with this country’s approach to policing, and in particular the approach of the RCMP,” Martland said.

“The evidence that will emerge about police misconduct in this murder investigation may well show there (are) deeper problems than simply one or two or three bad apples, but rather something of a more systemic nature.”

The B.C. Appeal Court said the hearing was “necessary to resolve factual controversies about the extent of police misconduct.”

The original trial heard that just one person was supposed to die in a gang turf war, but five people were in the apartment at the time, including Edward Schellenberg, who was servicing the fireplace. Chris Mohan, the 22-year-old living across the hall, was also killed inside the apartment.

Haevischer’s lawyer told the Supreme Court of Canada that Crown prosecutors were trying to “trivialize serious police misconduct” to preserve the murder convictions and avoid a hearing into new evidence.

“The Court of Appeal committed no error in ordering an evidentiary hearing to uncover the full scope and impact of manifestly serious state misconduct,” the submission says.

Submissions to the court for Johnston claimed the trial judge found a new hearing unnecessary, preventing him and Haevischer from “from building the evidentiary foundation required to establish the extent of the state misconduct.”

“The state misconduct in this case was remarkable,” Johnston’s submission said. “It involved torture of the respondents (Haevischer and Johnston), state-funded sexual exploitation of vulnerable witnesses, and police officers who lied about it all.”

Martland said his client was determined to get a hearing into evidence of police misconduct during the investigation and his ill treatment while in prison.

He said the Supreme Court’s decision is a procedural win for the defence to get another hearing but was hesitant to claim it as a victory since the grief of the victim’s families remains regardless of the court’s decision.

“The convictions, the findings of guilt have been established and they have not been upset,” he said. “I think there’s a ruling on procedure that matters across the board for how criminal cases get run in the country, but I don’t see this as any sort of a victory in that sense.”

Lawyers for both Haevischer and Johnston claimed new evidence came to light in a post-trial statement of former RCMP officer Derek Brassington, who was criminally charged with obstruction of justice and breach of trust for his mishandling of witnesses during the investigation.

The statement was made as part of Brassington’s plea agreement, and lawyers for Haevischer and Johnston claim it contains revelations of additional police misconduct that wasn’t known at the time of their client’s trial.

Crown prosecutors, however, told the high court that Johnston and Haevischer were on a “fishing expedition” in seeking a new hearing on fresh evidence “in the hope that they may dig up a nugget or two through cross-examination to support their application for a stay.”

Dan McLaughlin with the B.C. Prosecution Service said in an email that the B.C. Supreme Court will set a date for the hearing in the coming weeks.

“As the matter remains before the court the BC Prosecution Service will have no further comment at this time,” McLaughlin’s statement said.

—Stephanie Taylor

READ MORE: Supreme Court of Canada to release ruling tied to 2007 mass gang slaying in B.C.

B.C. gang problemLaw and justice