High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Fets Whisky Kitchen says it was raided yesterday along with three other Scotch Malt Whisky Society bars. (Photo from Fets Whisky Kitchen Facebook page)

Officials say a whisky raid across four B.C. establishments this week has resulted in the seizure of hundreds of bottles of alcohol.

The Liquor Control and Licensing Branch confirmed to Black Press Media that raids occurred simultaneously Thursday at Union Club and Little Jumbo in Victoria, The Grand Hotel in Nanaimo, and Fets Whisky Kitchen in Vancouver. The alcohol was confiscated because it was not acquired through the Liquor Control Branch.

“Selling illegally obtained liquor is right up there with selling booze to minors. Those are the two things that get you in hot water with Liquor Control and Licensing Branch,” said Glenn Barlow, owner of Cook St. Liquor and the Food and Beverage Director of Atomique Productions. “There is a restriction around alcohol being resold that hasn’t been purchased through the proper channels, because no tax revenue has been made off that.”

According to the Fets Whisky Kitchen’s Facebook page, the government inventoried, catalogued, sealed and removed 242 bottles of whisky from the Scotch Malt Whisky Society worth about $40k.

It also said all four establishments are SMWS Partner Bars and the only whisky taken at each location were the Society bottles.

Black Press Media reached out to The Union Club for comment, but they refused comment.

The story is ongoing and will be updated shortly.